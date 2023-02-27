Turkey Rocked by ANOTHER Earthquake

CHEAT SHEET
    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A man walks by a collapsed building and rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, Feb. 21, 2023.

    Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

    Buildings collapsed as a magnitude-5.6 earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, just three weeks after a catastrophic quake devastated the region. The latest tremor centered in the town of Yesilyurt, in Malatya province, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency, which said that at least one person had been killed. Mehmet Cinar, the mayor of Yesilyurt, said in a television broadcast that several buildings in the town that had been damaged collapsed in Monday’s earthquake, according to the Associated Press. A father and daughter who had entered one four-story building to collect belongings are now trapped after it crumbled, Cinar said. Some 48,000 deaths have so far been recorded in Turkey and Syria as a result of magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck on Feb. 6.

