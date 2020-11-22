Save 20% on Our Favorite Bidet for Black Friday

- Wipe 20% off the TUSHY classic
- Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo says although he was against it at first, the TUSHY classic changed his number two routine for the better.
Remember the toilet paper craze at the beginning of quarantine? Well, some of us were able to avoid that thanks to the TUSHY. The TUSHY classic is a bidet that will make it extremely easy to clean your nether regions using just water. It’s easy to set up — takes about fifteen minutes — and is more sanitary and less wasteful. Plus, at 20% off, it’s basically a steal.
Tushy Classic
Down From $109
