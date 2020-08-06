Twitter Briefly Stopped Trump’s Campaign From Posting After It Spread President’s COVID-19 Bullshit
TIME OUT
Twitter temporarily restricted President Donald Trump’s campaign from posting after its account shared a video containing highly misleading claims about children and the coronavirus. During an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Trump wrongly claimed that kids are “almost immune” to the virus, in an attempt to support his push for them to return to school during the pandemic. After the Team Trump account shared the video, its account was locked down because the claim was “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation," according to Twitter spokesperson. Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told CNN that the president was merely “stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” even though that isn’t what Trump said. The account regained ability to tweet early Thursday morning after complying with Twitter’s request to delete the video. Earlier, Facebook removed the same clip from Trump’s main page.