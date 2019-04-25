Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Defended Decision Not to Take Down Trump Tweet in Call With Rep. Ilhan Omar: WaPo

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly called Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) earlier this week and defended the company's decision to not take down President Trump's tweet of a video targeting her, The Washington Post reports. The video, which showed Omar talking about 9/11 along with footage from the terrorist attacks, was tweeted by Trump on his official account and sparked death threats against Omar. During the call, the lawmaker reportedly asked Dorsey why Twitter didn't remove Trump's tweet. Dorsey reportedly said the tweet didn't violate any of the company's rules, and pointed out that the clip had circulated beyond Twitter's platform. In a statement, Twitter told the Post that Dorsey “emphasized that death threats, incitement to violence, and hateful conduct are not allowed” during the call. “We’ve significantly invested in technology to proactively surface this type of content and will continue to focus on reducing the burden on the individual being targeted. Our team has also consistently been in touch with Rep. Omar’s office,” the statement read.