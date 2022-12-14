Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes Blame for Company Decisions
BLIND LEADING THE BLIND
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is accepting responsibility for decisions made when he was head of the company in a blog post responding to the “Twitter Files.” He’s also calling out past and present eras of the social media platform for failing to meet the standards he believes it should have met. “If you want to blame, direct it at me and my actions, or lack thereof,” he said, responding to right-wing backlash directed at Twitter employees in light of the “Twitter Files” reveals of the decision process on banning former President Donald Trump and to deamplifying a nude photo of Hunter Biden. Although Dorsey and Elon Musk traded odd barbs on Twitter earlier this week, the former head of company didn’t use his post to disparage Musk. Instead, Dorsey said he agrees with Musk’s decision to unban Trump, saying the decision in January 2021 to ban him was “the right thing for the public company business at the time, but the wrong thing for the internet and society.” He also advocated for even less moderation on the platform, although he acknowledged there are “significant issues” with that approach. “Content takedowns and suspensions should not be possible,” he wrote.