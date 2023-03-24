Two Sex Workers Tied to Overdose Death of Executive

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WBRZ
Authorities have tied two Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sex workers to the overdose death of visiting business executive Nathan Millard, whose body was later found rolled in a carpet. A drug dealer arrested on charges of dumping the Georgia man’s body told detectives he procured two women to have a drug-fueled sex romp with the father of five last month, WBRZ reported, citing court documents. He claimed one of the women tried to revive Millard, 42, with Narcan, but failed. Police issued warrants for both women and arrested one on Friday.