Two Die in Face-Eating Murder in U.K.

Both the victim and suspected murderer are dead after a man was caught allegedly eating parts of a woman’s face in a U.K. hotel, which also served as a bail hostel. Security staff at the Sirhowy Arms Hotel in South Wales said they broke down the door of the hotel room to find Matthew Williams, 34, eating parts of a 22-year-old woman. The victim subsequently died of her injuries. Williams was struck with a high voltage Taser. He was declared “unresponsive” shortly after his formal arrests, and died later. Williams had recently been released from a five-year prison sentence for a violent attack on his partner.