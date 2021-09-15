Two Fort Worth School Employees Killed by COVID-19 Since Classes Began
DEVASTATING
Two Fort Worth, Texas, school employees have died from COVID-19 since the school year started, officials told their governing board Tuesday, and the total student positive cases are almost higher than all of last year’s. School officials presented their findings to the district’s board of trustees Tuesday, detailing the state of COVID-19 since school started on Aug. 16. About 4,500 students and more than 400 employees are currently quarantined due to potential exposure, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, with about 900 active cases between students and employees. Of the 12,000 students who have either tested positive, been exposed on campus, or been exposed off-campus, 72 percent have come into contact with COVID at school. As of Wednesday, no student deaths have been reported.