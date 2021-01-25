‘Violent Little Thing’: Two Maryland Police Officers Accused of Harassing 5-Year-Old Boy

Read it at Bethesda Beat
Two Maryland police officers are accused of verbally harassing a 5-year-old boy, calling him a “violent little thing” that “should be beaten,” according to a lawsuit filed last week. Shana Grant, of Silver Spring, Maryland, alleges that Montgomery County Police Officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday mistreated her son after he walked out of his kindergarten class in January 2020. The lawsuit also alleges that the officers put a handcuff on one of the boy’s wrists, telling him, “these are for people who don’t want to listen.” Grant is also suing the county school district. Both the district and police department declined to comment to Bethesda Beat, citing the ongoing lawsuit.