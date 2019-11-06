CHEAT SHEET
‘TARGET PACKAGES’
Two Men Accused of Being Illegal Iranian Agents and Surveilling Americans Plead Guilty
Two men have pleaded guilty to acting as illegal agents for the government of Iran after they were accused of surveilling Jewish centers in Chicago and U.S.-based members of an Iranian exile group, The Washington Post reports. Majid Ghorbani, a 60-year-old U.S. permanent resident residing in California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of violating U.S. sanctions. Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, a 39-year-old dual citizen reportedly nicknamed “Chubby,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of acting as an undeclared agent of the Iranian government last month. Both men reportedly pleaded guilty in exchange for reduced charges, and are slated to be sentenced in December and January.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the two men allegedly took pictures of Chicago Jewish centers and collected information on Americans involved in Mujahideen-e Khalq, an Iranian exile group that seeks regime change in the country. Both Ghorbani and Doostdar are accused of assembling “target packages” that would “enable an intelligence or military unit to find, fix, track and neutralize a threat,” according to court documents.