Two Men Arrested in Murder of Philly Teen Shot 18 Times
INVESTIGATING
Two Philadelphia men in their early 20s were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy 18 times while he waited for a bus. The two suspects, along with three others that have yet to be charged, allegedly pulled up to Samir Jefferson around 3:30 p.m. Monday and began shooting, firing off at least 36 bullets at him. Jefferson then collapsed and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. The two men have not been identified, nor has a motive been determined. “What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else’s child?” one of Samir’s family members told WCAU. The murder follows a series of other violent deaths throughout Philadelphia, which counted 508 killings this year to make it the deadliest on record.