Two More Federal Executions Likely to Occur in as Many Days
BUSY ON DEATH ROW
Two more inmates on federal death row will likely be executed this week after the D.C. Circuit Court lifted an injunction on Thursday and ruled that the Constitution “does not guarantee a prisoner a painless death.” Dustin Higgs and Corey Johnson both tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and an earlier judge had granted an injunction after determining that the lung damage they’d suffered would make the execution process extraordinarily painful. Barring any successful appeals, Johnson will be executed Thursday and Higgs will be executed Friday, according to the Associated Press, bringing the total number of federal executions under President Trump to 13. Johnson was convicted of killing seven people in 1992. Higgs, who was sentenced for taking part in the murders of three people, maintains that he is innocent.