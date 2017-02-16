Two More Held in Death of Kim Jong Nam

Two more people have been arrested in the alleged poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The elder Kim was attacked Monday by two female assassins while at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, police said. The female suspects—one of whom was arrested Wednesday—were both identified from surveillance footage at the airport. The newly arrested female suspect was identified by her passport as an Indonesian national named Siti Aishah. A Malaysian man was also detained Thursday, and police identified him as the boyfriend of one of the other suspects. The woman arrested Wednesday was carrying a Vietnamese passport with the name Doan Thi Huong. Authorities have voiced skepticism about the authenticity of the women’s passports and are still working to verify their identities. South Korean intel officials said Wednesday that the Hermit Kingdom’s dictator had ordered his sibling killed shortly after he took power from their father in 2011.