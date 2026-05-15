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Two People Killed After Plane Crashes Into Family Home

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The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Plane crash in Ohio
ABC News

Two people have died after a small aircraft they were on board crashed into a home in Ohio, erupting into a wall of flame, the local fire department has said. Authorities in the city of Akron reported that the impact took place just shy of 4 p.m. Two people were found dead inside the 1963 Piper Cherokee, which had taken off from Akron Fulton Airport just after 2 p.m. They are yet to be identified. No one inside the house at the time was hurt, though its occupants and neighbors were evacuated as a safety measure. Footage shared on social media and broadcast by ABC News shows dense black smoke billowing over a suburban street, with orange flames flickering toward the base of the column. The crash is under investigation.

Read it at ABC News
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

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