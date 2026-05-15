Stanley Cup Champion Dies at 63
Former New York Islanders hockey player Paul Boutilier has died at 63, according to the NHL Alumni Association. Boutilier, a defenseman, played five seasons with the Islanders during the 1980s while splitting time with the Canadian Hockey League’s Indianapolis Checkers. Boutilier played in two playoff games for the Islanders during their 1983 Stanley Cup run, helping the franchise secure its fourth consecutive title and earning an engraving of his name on the Stanley Cup. He started his hockey career in the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Castors in 1980 before being picked up by the Islanders in the first round of the NHL draft the following year. Following his 213 regular-season games with the Islanders, Boutilier played for the Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars, the New York Rangers, and the Winnipeg Jets. After his career as a player, Boutilier became an assistant coach for Saint Mary’s University in Canada. “We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family, friends, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” the NHL Alumni Association said in a statement shared to Facebook. Boutilier’s cause of death was not revealed.