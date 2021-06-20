Ugandan Olympic Coach Positive for COVID Upon Arrival in Japan

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Takashi Aoyama/Getty

    An Olympic coach from Uganda tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Japan, where less than 7 percent of the populace has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The announcement comes as many citizens of Japan are set against holding the games as scheduled, arguing it could fuel a new wave of infections. Ugandan officials said the coach, like the entire delegation, had been fully vaccinated before traveling. Eight who arrived with the unidentified coach are being quarantined—and the coach could be sent home.

