U.K. Court Will Make Sure Prince Andrew Gets Served Sex-Abuse Suit
IT’S COMING
In recent weeks, Britain’s Prince Andrew has tried to evade a New York lawsuit filed by a victim of his onetime friend, sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, claiming he wasn’t properly served with court papers. But on Wednesday, the U.K.’s High Court said it would soon notify the beleaguered royal of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s complaint. Giuffre alleges she was 17 when the Duke of York sexually assaulted her multiple times, including at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.
According to the Daily Mail, English judges agreed to contact Andrew after receiving a request from Giuffre’s legal team—bringing the 61-year-old prince closer to answering her claims. A spokesperson for the High Court said Giuffre’s lawyers “have now provided further information to the High Court, and the High Court has accepted the request for service under the Hague Service Convention.” The person added that the court “will now take steps to serve” Andrew “unless service is arranged by agreement between the parties.”
The news follows a Manhattan federal court hearing on Monday during which Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler argued that Giuffre’s complaint was “baseless” and “non-viable,” and that her lawyers hadn’t properly served the prince. A California lawyer, Brettler is known for representing actor Armie Hammer and other famous men facing sexual abuse accusations.