U.K. Launches ISIS Airstrikes After Vote

British fighter jets took off from an RAF base in Cyprus and carried out airstrikes in Syria, just hours after lawmakers voted in favor of launching attacks against ISIS targets in the war-torn country, the defense ministry confirmed early Thursday. Four Royal Air Force Tornados left the Akrotiri base shortly after the vote and conducted “successful” airstrikes on the Omar oil fields in eastern Syria, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said. Typhoon jet fighters left RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, to join the airstrikes. The AP first reported the airstrikes late Wednesday night.