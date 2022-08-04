Two Arrested After Viral Video Shows Woman Feeding Baby Vodka
‘VERY SAD’
Two people have been arrested by English authorities after a clip began circulating on social media that appeared to show a small child being given a small amount of vodka. The 14-second video shows a woman pouring liquid from a vodka bottle into a cap, tilting the child’s head back, and pouring the liquid into its mouth. Loud music can be heard pounding in the background, and a man lingers in the shot, seemingly unaware of the woman’s actions. The detained pair, believed to be the child’s mother and father, were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in the town of Dartford in June, according to Kent Police. They have since been released on bail as an investigation progresses, a police spokesperson told Kent Online. One woman who tried to raise the alarm about the distressing clip on social media told the outlet that the situation was “very sad,” adding that she had “contacted social service, who said the baby is safe, but they are still with their parents.”