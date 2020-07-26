U.K. Places 14-Day Quarantine on People Traveling From Spain After COVID-19 Spike

CHEAT SHEET
    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Albert Gea/Reuters

    The United Kingdom has advised against all but essential travel to Spain and instituted a 14-day quarantine effective Sunday for anyone returning from there after Spain reported a spike in cases. The snap decision left travelers frustrated and caused chaos at Spanish airports as people tried to get on earlier flights to try to avoid quarantine restrictions. Spain reported a spike in cases over the weekend and the region of Catalonia shut down all nightlife venues to try to mitigate the spread.

