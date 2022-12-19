Drone Attack on Kyiv Causes ‘Serious’ Damage: Governor
DARK TIMES
Russian drones attacked Kyiv on Monday causing “fairly serious” damage in the region, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said. The operation apparently targeted critical infrastructure around the Ukrainian capital, causing more blackouts in several areas as freezing temperatures grip the region. The Ukrainian air force said it had successfully shot down about 30 drones sent as part of the attack, with preliminary reports suggesting that no civilians have been killed. The latest barrage is the third air attack on Kyiv in just six days, coming a mere three days after Moscow unleashed one of its biggest attacks on the city since the war started. Russian airstrikes have plagued vital energy facilities across Ukraine in recent weeks as harsh winter weather sets in.