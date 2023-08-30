Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack Inside Russia Since War Began
UNLEASHED
Ukraine overnight launched the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since the war began, with multiple regions targeted and several military cargo planes engulfed in flames. Russia’s Defense Ministry said an airport in the western Pskov region was hit, with state media reporting that four Il-76 transport aircraft were damaged by fire. Other drones were shot out of the skies over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and territory surrounding Moscow, the ministry added. The capital of Ukraine also came under attack early Wednesday, with the head of Kyiv’s military administration saying the city “has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring.” “The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles,” Sergei Popko wrote on Telegram. He said falling debris led to the deaths of two people in Kyiv, with three others injured.