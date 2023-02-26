Zelensky Sacks Top Military Commander With No Reason Given
EIGHTY-SIXED
President Volodymyr Zelenky on Sunday dismissed a senior military commander tasked with overseeing the war against Russia in the Donbas region of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Edward Moskalyov’s firing was announced by the president in a one-line decree that gave no explanation for the move. Moskalyov was appointed to the post of commander of the joint forces of Ukraine in March 2022, less than a month after Russian troops launched their invasion of the country. The joint forces did not address Moskalyov’s ousting on social media, Reuters reported. Few regions in Ukraine have seen as much violence as Donbas, with General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of Ukraine's General Staff, saying recently that roughly 380 clashes had been recorded in the area since the beginning of February.