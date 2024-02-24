Ukraine President Marks Anniversary of Russian Invasion With Putin Demand
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a meeting of solidarity between Western leaders on Saturday and ordered that Vladimir Putin “must lose absolutely everything.” “Two years ago, we met enemy troopers here with fire,” Zelensky told the group. When the war first started, Russian troops took over the airfield at Hostomel Airport, but Ukraine was able to regain its control before Russia managed to take over the country’s capital. “Two years later, we are meeting our friends, our partners, here,” Zelensky said. “Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end.” The leaders believe Ukraine has the power to defeat Russia, but Ukraine is running low on supplies and Republican lawmakers in the U.S. have been blocking military aid.