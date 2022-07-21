Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska Gives Emotional Speech To U.S. Congress
‘AMERICA SAVES’
Ukraine's first lady has made a rare public appearance to deliver a touching speech in U.S. Congress, pleading for more air defense systems. In what was a short but moving address, Olena Zelenska said she was “asking for something now that I never wanted to ask for. I am asking you for weapons. Not to wage war on someone else's land, but to protect our home and the right to wake up in it alive”. Making specific mention of air defense missile systems, Zelenska said Ukraine desperately needed them “so that missiles do not kill children in their strollers. So that they do not destroy children's rooms and entire families”. She said : “We are grateful that the U.S. stands with us in the fight for our shared values of human life and independence. You help us very powerfully. While Russia kills, America saves. And you should know it. We thank you. The US, unfortunately, knows what terrorist attacks are and always strives to defeat terrorism. Help us stop the terror against Ukrainians - and this will be our joint victory - in the name of life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness of every person, every family.”