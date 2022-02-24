CHEAT SHEET
Ukrainian Soccer Player Celebrates Goal With Anti-War Plea
Professional Ukrainian soccer player Ruslan Malinovskyi took a stand for his country on Thursday by taking off his shirt to reveal a “NO WAR IN UKRAINE” message after scoring a goal in a European tournament game. The 28-year-old midfielder, who plays for the Italian soccer club Atalanta, hails from the Western Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, one of many regions suffering through a barrage of attacks from Russian troops after President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday night. In a broadcast of the event, Malinovskyi’s teammates were seen embracing the visibly emotional soccer player in support of his moment of protest.