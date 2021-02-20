Heidi Cruz Spotted Enjoying the Beach as Ted and Poodle Snowflake Stay Home
WEATHERING THE STORM
Photographers tracked down Sed. Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, soaking up the sun on Friday during the family’s now infamous jaunt to Cancun. Her husband and their neglected poodle Snowflake were back home in Texas, weathering the storm caused by his tone-deaf vacation. The family isn’t just facing public furore; parents at the Cruz children’s private school are reportedly insisting the couple’s daughters don’t return to school until they have done a period of quarantine.
Meanwhile, United Airlines is investigating the leak of Cruz’s flight schedule. He claimed he’d always planned to travel back to Texas on Thursday, after just one night in Cancun, but a United source told reporters that Cruz was originally scheduled to fly back on Saturday and only re-booked on Thursday morning. A United executive said the person may be fired, but nothing was “off the table.”