United Airlines Suspends Mumbai Flights Over Iran Concerns

United Airlines suspended flights from New Jersey’s Newark airport to Mumbai, India, over concerns about the safety of airspace near Iran, according to Reuters. “Given current events in Iran, we have conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service,” the airline announced on their website. The move comes after an unarmed U.S. military Global Hawk aircraft was shot down by a surface-to-air missile system while it was flying over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz. The Federal Aviation Administration also reportedly advised airlines last month to “exercise caution” in flying over or near Iran, due to “heightened military activities and increased political tension.”