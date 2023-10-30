United Auto Workers Sets Sights on Elon Musk’s California Tesla Factory
SO IT BEGINS
Workers at a Tesla factory in Fremont, California have formed an official organizing committee, and the United Auto Workers is stepping in to fund part of the effort, Bloomberg reported Monday. The news comes just hours after the union made a tentative agreement with General Motors, the last of the Big Three Detroit car manufacturers still in negotiations with UAW over its contract. On Sunday, the union posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won’t just be with a Big Three, but with a Big Five or Big Six.” Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, employs approximately 20,000 workers—though the company employs tens of thousands more at facilities in Nevada, New York and Texas, among other places. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a history of successfully resisting unions, using tactics such as threatening staff on social media, interrogating union supporters, and firing a worker due to their activism, according to rulings from the National Labor Relations Board.