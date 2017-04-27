United Raises Bumped-Flyer Payment Limit to $10K

CHEAT SHEET
United Airlines will raise the limit on its payment to customers who are asked to give up their seats on oversold flights to $10,000, the carrier announced Thursday. The rule change came as part of a company report into to a video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat on an overbooked flight from Chicago. The airline has also vowed to increase training for its gate agents and flight attendants and to no longer call on police officials to deal with similar situations. Prior to raising its compensation limit, United’s ceiling on compensation for an overbooked flight was $1,350. Additionally, United said it will send displaced passengers or crew members to nearby airports, book them on a different airline, or arrange for any additional car transportation to help get them to their destination.