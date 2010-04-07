United, US Airways Talk Consolidation

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at DealBook
It probably won't mean better airline food or more legroom, but US Airways and United Airlines' parent company, UAL Corp., are in merger talks, according to DealBook. United's chief executive has been one of the leading voices calling for more consolidation in the troubled airline industry. Still, a final decision could be weeks away and union opposition could yet bring down the whole deal, as it did when the two airlines announced a $4.3 billion deal in 2000. Negotiations also collapsed when the two came to the bargaining table in 2008.