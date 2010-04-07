CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    United, US Airways Talk Consolidation

    MERGERS

    AP Photo

    It probably won't mean better airline food or more legroom, but US Airways and United Airlines' parent company, UAL Corp., are in merger talks, according to DealBook. United's chief executive has been one of the leading voices calling for more consolidation in the troubled airline industry. Still, a final decision could be weeks away and union opposition could yet bring down the whole deal, as it did when the two airlines announced a $4.3 billion deal in 2000. Negotiations also collapsed when the two came to the bargaining table in 2008.

    Read it at DealBook
    ,