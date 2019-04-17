University of Buffalo Freshman Dies After Suspected Sigma Pi Hazing Incident

A University of Buffalo student died on Wednesday after a suspected hazing incident at his fraternity, the Associated Press reports. Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, 18, was carried out of Sigma Pi’s off-campus house and put on the lawn last week, neighbors told the Buffalo News. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are reportedly investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved and are waiting for autopsy results. University officials and the fraternity’s national organization have said they will be conducting their own probes into the matter. “Our hearts go out to Sebastian’s family for the devastating heartbreak they are experiencing. We extend our sincerest condolences to the Serafin-Bazan family and to all of Sebastian’s friends here at UB and in his hometown of Port Chester, New York,” UB President Satish Tripathi said in a statement. The school has suspended Greek life indefinitely.