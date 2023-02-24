CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Army Veteran Dies Fighting in Ukraine

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Ukrainian servicemen cover former U.S. Navy SEAL and Ukrainian international legion serviceman Daniel Swift's coffin with American and Ukrainian flags, during a memorial ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine January 31, 2023.

    Roman Baluk/Reuters

    Andrew Peters, a 28-year-old from Wisconsin, died fighting in Ukraine on Feb. 16, after enlisting in the International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine, according to an email his father, John Peters, sent to Wisconsin Public Radio. Peters enlisted in the U.S. Army while in high school in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and did a tour in Afghanistan in 2014. He could speak multiple languages including Ukrainian and Russian and joined the International Legion in November. The organization was created by the Ukrainian government in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion to help recruit foreigners who wanted to volunteer for the country’s defense. “Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong. He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country,” John said. “We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice.” The U.S. State Department has confirmed the deaths of multiple Americans in Ukraine and is working to bring Andrew’s remains home.

