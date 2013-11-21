U.S. Considers In-Flight Phone Use

CHEAT SHEET
And you thought crying children were annoying? The Federal Communications Commission is revealing a proposal to allow airplane passengers to use cellphones for calls and data once a flight reaches 10,000 feet. Just a few weeks ago, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would allow expanded use of electronic devices in the air, and some international airplanes come equipped with cellphone-capable technology. Now the big question is: Will the inevitable floods of objections be overruled?