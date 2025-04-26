Media

Tulsi Gabbard Shades Biden Admin’s Use of Signal Post Leak Scandal

IT’S THE DEEP STATE, STUPID.

The national intelligence chief’s comments on Fox News come amid calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be fired for reckless use of the platform.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard defended the Trump administration’s use of Signal while also taking aim at Biden-era officials for doing exactly the same in an interview Friday.

“Limited use of end-to-end encrypted apps like Signal is not only authorized under this administration, it was used prolifically under the Biden administration as well,” Gabbard said on Fox & Friends.

She added the platform remains “the most secure form of communication” provided it’s not used “to communicate classified information” before going on to claim she had been “told by people who have first-hand experience” that Biden administration officials like former National Security Adviser and ex-Secretary of State Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken “communicated prolifically and in great detail using the Signal app.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Hegseth’s Private Phone Number Is All Over the InternetBAD CALL!
David Gardner
Black and white photo of Pete Hegseth with the lyrics from the Tommy Tutone lyrics, "867-5309, Jenny, I've got your number" with "Jenny" crossed out and replaced by "Pete"

“Which is interesting,” she went on. “Because the Democrats on the committee and the people who’ve been talking about this have never questioned or acknowledged that fact, even though we know that they know.”

Her comments come hot on the heels of a raft of embarrassing Signal-related leaks and blunders over the past few weeks.

Hegseth’s Yes-Man Signal Guru Is His New Favorite AideRISING UP THE RANKS
Julia Ornedo
Pete Hegseth and Lieutenant Colonel Ricky D. Buria

The so-called “Signalgate” scandal first broke last month after The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally added to a group chat on the messaging platform in which 17 top members of the Trump administration—including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Gabbard herself—shared highly sensitive details of imminent missile strikes against Yemen.

In the weeks since, it has also emerged that Hegseth communicated further details of those plans to his lawyer, brother, and wife via another secret group chat on the app, in addition to having bypassed Pentagon security protocols to install the messaging platform on his office computer.

Paranoid Hegseth Screams at Generals About Polygraph TestsTRUTH OR DARE
William Vaillancourt
A photo illustration of Sec of Defense Pete Hegseth and the background of a polygraph lie detector test.

“It’s just practical,” Gabbard said of the White House’s continued use of the app. “We have to be able to communicate, and that is the most secure way to communicate. Obviously, carefully, limited, but we have to have options.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
WorldTrump Gets Called Out in Front of Millions at Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
TrumplandVatican Caves and Gives Trump Front-Row Seat for Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
RoyalistPrince Andrew’s Ex Gloats at Virginia Giuffre’s Suicide
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSacked Susan Rice Hits Back at ‘Dumb as a Rock’ Pete Hegseth
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsTrump Refuses to Give Biden Air Force One Ride to Pope’s Funeral
Emell Derra Adolphus