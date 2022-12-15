U.S. Embassy Denies Consul General’s Husband Was Caught Drunk Driving
RUMOR MILL
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey is denying claims made in local media that the husband of a top American diplomat injured a person while driving drunk. The Anadolou Agency was among the outlets to report the story, claiming the husband of Consul General Julie A. Eadeh had crashed a consular car into another vehicle in Istanbul on Thursday morning and then left the scene using diplomatic immunity. The news agency did not specify its sources. But there was no evidence that the man it identified as Eadeh’s husband, Mounir Elkhamri, was actually her spouse. “The U.S. Consul General’s husband has not been involved in a vehicle accident and was not in Istanbul at the time of the reported collision. We are in contact with the Turkish authorities on this matter,” the embassy said in a statement.