    U.S. Killed Al Qaeda’s Top Man in Syria

    US Department of Defense/Reuters

    While the U.S. and allies bombed ISIS targets inside Syria on Monday night, another terrorist group may have suffered the biggest loss. Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, the al-Nusra Front, announced Tuesday that leader Abu Yousef al-Turki was killed. The group tweeted a picture of the “the Turk” to prove he was dead though the Pentagon has not confirmed it killed him. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that al-Nusra was one of the groups targeted during the airstrikes. A splinter group of al-Nusra was targeted by the U.S. in Syria Monday because it’s said to be an “imminent threat” to America.

