U.S. Killed Al Qaeda’s Top Man in Syria

While the U.S. and allies bombed ISIS targets inside Syria on Monday night, another terrorist group may have suffered the biggest loss. Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, the al-Nusra Front, announced Tuesday that leader Abu Yousef al-Turki was killed. The group tweeted a picture of the “the Turk” to prove he was dead though the Pentagon has not confirmed it killed him. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that al-Nusra was one of the groups targeted during the airstrikes. A splinter group of al-Nusra was targeted by the U.S. in Syria Monday because it’s said to be an “imminent threat” to America.