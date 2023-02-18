CHEAT SHEET
    China May Be Providing Non-Lethal Supplies to Russia For Use in Ukraine: U.S. Officials

    Katie Hawkinson

    A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of a destroyed residential building amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Lisi Niesner/Reuters

    U.S. officials believe the Chinese government may be providing non-lethal supplies to Russia for the war in Ukraine, according to a Saturday report from NBC News. These items could include things like gear, uniforms or body armor. NBC News’ reported their sources expressed concern that China’s current aid could escalate into providing lethal supplies to Russia in the near future. This news comes hours after Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said President Xi Jinping will soon present a peace resolution to resolve what Chinese officials call a “conflict” between Russia and Ukraine.

