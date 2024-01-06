U.S. Olympian Dies After Collapsing on Beach
‘AT PEACE’
U.S. Olympian Richard Thornton collapsed and died on a California beach Thursday, his family says. He was 65. His brother, Marc Thornton, told ABC 7 that Thornton was meeting a friend at a popular surfing spot called The Hook in Santa Cruz when he collapsed and died. “He was following his buddy down the steps,” Marc Thornton said. “His buddy jumped in the water, looked up for Richard, and Richard was just standing there at peace, not clutching his heart or anything, and he just kind of collapsed into the water.” Marc Thornton said he died “doing what he loved”. Thornton’s daughter, Kirra, blasted reports that the swimmer died in a surfing accident. “I want to clear up any misinformation…” she wrote. “My father did not pass in a surfing accident. He was stepping into the water to go surfing. He was an avid surfer who named me after one of his favorite surf spots and he would not appreciate this erroneous report. Cause of death is still unknown.” His family said he had been battling Multiple Myeloma. Cal Athletics were among those to pay tribute to Thornton.