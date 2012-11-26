U.S. Plans for Post-2014 Afghanistan

CHEAT SHEET
A small force of fewer than 1,000 American military personnel may remain in Afghanistan after 2014 under a developing plan. That would include a counterterrorism force dedicated to keeping an eye on al Qaeda’s presence in the country, according to senior military officials. It’s one of several options on the table for what foreign presence in the country will look like after 2014, and another plan calls for as many as 10,000 U.S. troops and several thousand more NATO soldiers. Afghan troops are expected to assume the responsibilities of more than 60,000 American soldiers over the coming year.