U.S. Student Who Went Missing in France Reunited With Mom in Lyon

An American student who was reported missing while studying abroad in France has been reunited with his mom and is heading back to the United States, authorities said Saturday. Grenoble public prosecutor Eric Vaillant said that Ken DeLand Jr. “is currently in Lyon with his mother and they should be taking a plane together for the United-States today during the day.” DeLand had gone missing last month but finally made contact with his parents on Friday morning from Spain. Details surrounding his disappearance are not clear.