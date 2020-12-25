U.S. to Require Negative COVID Test for Travel From the U.K.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
In an effort to stop a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus from taking hold in the U.S., the Centers for Disease control will require all travelers from the United Kingdom to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their flight. The policy, which falls short of an actual ban on flights that has been pushed by some, takes effect on Dec. 28, The Washington Post reported. The variant is not believed to cause more severe disease, but because it’s more transmissible it can infect, and potentially kill, more people. Scientists believe it’s likely the current crop of vaccines will be effective against the mutation, but it will be months before most of the general population is inoculated.