USA Women’s Soccer Team Clinches Quarter-Final Win Against the Netherlands
The USA women’s soccer team clinched a nail-biting quarter-final win against the Netherlands Friday, winning the game 4-2 in penalties. The team had started off rough against the Dutch team but scored two goals before half-time, to the Netherlands’ one. But it didn’t halt the Netherlands’ momentum, and they managed to score another goal in the 53rd minute. That left the teams tied at 2-2, pushing the game into overtime. The teams duked it out for an extra 30 minutes before moving into penalty kicks. The U.S.’s Megan Rapinoe landed the team’s winning penalty kick. They will move into the Olympic semi-finals, playing Canada. Australia will play Sweden in the other semi.