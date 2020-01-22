Utah Bans Discredited Conversion Therapy for LGBTQ Children
The discredited practice of conversion therapy has been banned for LGBTQ children in Utah, providing hope for activists who want to see it outlawed in other right-leaning states. According to NBC News, Utah state officials confirmed the ban late Tuesday. It’s the 19th U.S. state to prohibit conversion therapy and one of the most conservative. Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said: “It’s really given people a lot of hope.” Virginia is reportedly considering its own ban, and the issue is expected to come up later this year in Texas and Kentucky. The new rule bans Utah therapists from trying to change sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ minors in the state. The American Psychological Association has said the practice is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. However, Utah’s rule will include certain exceptions for clergy—the Mormon church got behind the ban after supporters included assurances that church leaders and members who are therapists would still be allowed to provide spiritual counseling for parishioners.