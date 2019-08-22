CHEAT SHEET
Utah Chiropractor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Patients
A Utah chiropractor was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of forcible sexual abuse after multiple patients claimed he touched them inappropriately, news station KUTV reports. According to the St. George Police Department, Dr. Brent Noorda’s patients had contacted the Utah Department of Professional Licensing over concerns about his behavior during appointments. The police said they began getting calls about Dr. Noorda at the end of July, and found evidence of Noorda’s inappropriate touching during appointments for “sexual gratification.” The department said patients reported Noorda touching them over and underneath their clothing. Four alleged victims have been identified, and the police department said they were still investigating the matter.