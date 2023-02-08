Utah Massacre Dad Googled ‘How Loud Is a 9mm’ Days Before Slaying

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
A Utah father who killed his wife, their five children, his mother-in-law and then himself made chilling searches on Google before the crime, according to a search warrant. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Michael Haight looked for answers to the questions “how loud is a 9mm,” “how loud is a 40mm,” “can you hear a gunshot in a house” and “can neighbors hear gunshots” five days before the Jan. 4 massacre in Enoch—and about a week after his wife filed for divorce. Police also found a printed copy of an article headlined “How to cope with petty people.”