University Police Chief Quits Over ‘Reprehensible’ Comments About Mormon Rape
BU-BYE
The chief of police at Utah State University has quit over what the school called “reprehensible and unacceptable” comments made to students about rape. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Chief Earl Morris was recorded telling school football players that women who are Latter-Day Saints may retroactively feel guilty about having sex with them and then accuse them of rape. The chief implied that because of their religious views, these women are inclined to feel guilty about premarital sex, which compels them to tell religious leaders that any sexual contact they’ve had has been non-consensual.
The comments come in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed against the university by Kaytriauna Flint, a USU student who alleges she was assaulted by a football player in 2019 and has accused the school of routinely backing athletes over women. The university said Morris’ comments are “not consistent with the university’s values or the trainings provided on sexual misconduct at Utah State.”