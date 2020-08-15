Utah Teen to Be Charged After Punching Daycare Kids in Sledgehammer Rampage
A Utah teen is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with a sledgehammer and subsequently punching several children at a daycare Friday. The teen, a 17-year-old male not identified by police, was seen allegedly striking a man in the head with a sledgehammer by a woman who was exiting her home in Payson. When the woman yelled for him to stop, the teen allegedly walked into the woman’s home, which is also a daycare, and hit several children. Six or seven children were reportedly brought to the hospital following the attack. The sledgehammer victim was in critical condition. The teen turned himself in to police custody early Saturday morning, and is facing several charges including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, burglary of a dwelling, obstruction of justice, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.