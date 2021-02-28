CHEAT SHEET
VCU Suspends Delta Chi Fraternity After Death of Student
After the death of a freshman student, Virginia Commonwealth University is suspending the Delta Chi fraternity, the school announced Sunday. Adam Oakes, 18, of Loudoun County, Virginia, was found dead in an off-campus residence early on Saturday, according to a statement from the university. According to the statement, both VCU and Delta Chi’s national organization have sent cease-and-desist letters to the campus chapter. No cause of death for Oakes has officially been announced yet. “We’re all devastated,” Adam’s father, Eric Oakes, said in a video posted to Twitter by 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher. “He’s all we had. He’s everything we had in our lives.”