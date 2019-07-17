CHEAT SHEET
Veteran Los Angeles Police Officer Charged With Raping Two Women
A Los Angeles Police Department officer was charged Wednesday with raping two female victims while on the force. William Rodriguez, 33, was with the LAPD for 10 years, during which time he allegedly raped two female acquaintances while he was off-duty. Rodriguez allegedly raped his second victim at his home in 2018. Officials then entered his DNA into the state’s database and received a “cold hit” notification, linking him to another rape case that happened “under similar circumstances” in August 2015, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. “When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. Rodriguez is being held on $1.2 million bail, according to county inmate records. If convicted, he could face 30 years to life in a state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.